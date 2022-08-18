In pics | British PM hopeful Rishi Sunak visits Krishna temple with wife to celebrate Janmashtami

Every year, the auspicious Hindu festival of Krishna Janmashtami is celebrated with great zeal across India and among the Hindu community around the world. The day commemorates Lord Krishna's birthday, who is said to be the Purna Avatar, or complete manifestation of the supreme cosmic energy.
‘Dahi Handi’
An essential part of Janmashtami celebrations is Dahi Handi, an earthen pot filled with dahi (curd) or makhan (butter) and hung at a height.
In India, hundreds of teams participate in the ‘Dahi Handi’ and use the slogan ‘Govinda Aala Re!’.
Sunak celebrating Krishna’s birthday
The candidate for the British prime minister’s race, on his Instagram, shared pictures with his wife of a visit to a temple. The caption read, "Today I visited the Bhaktivedanta Manor temple with my wife Akshata to celebrate Janmashtami, in advance of the popular Hindu festival celebrating Lord Krishna's birthday." (Image courtesy: rishisunakmp/ Instagram)
Rishi Sunak’s Indian origin
Rishi Sunak got married to Akshata Murthy, daughter of Narayana Murthy, in Bangalore in 2006, while he was pursuing an MBA at Stanford University. (Image courtesy: rishisunakmp/Instagram)
Rishi needs blessings
Sunak currently requires divine blessings to leapfrog Truss, who is trailing in polls.
Liz Truss, another candidate for the prime minister’s race, is currently leading.
The results of the race to succeed Boris Johnson are expected to be announced on September 5, and until then, the two candidates will keep campaigning and trying to sway voters. (Image courtesy: rishisunakmp/ Instagram)