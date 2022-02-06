Britain's Camilla: From public shaming to Queen Elizabeth's Consort-in-waiting

Queen's landmark announcement

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has announced that she wants Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as 'Queen Consort' when Prince Charles becomes King.

Queen's comments are hailed as a landmark for Camilla, who was often called the "outsider".

(Photograph:AFP)