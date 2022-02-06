Britain's Camilla: From public shaming to Queen Elizabeth's Consort-in-waiting

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II has announced that she wants Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as 'Queen Consort' when Prince Charles becomes King.
Queen's comments are hailed as a landmark for Camilla, who was often called the "outsider".
'It is my sincere wish'
"It is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," the Queen noted in a written letter.
Queen's comment will cement Camilla's status as a royal. She has been regularly representing the British Royal Family alongside Charles during official duties.
Future of monarchy
Queen's statement also shows that the Queen is planning for the future after her death and holds Camilla, who married Charles in a civil ceremony in 2005, in high esteem.
Camilla married Charles in 2005
Camilla married Charles in 2005 in a civil ceremony and both were divorcees during that time. She was often called the "outsider".
She was constantly targeted after the marriage, both by commoners and the tabloids in the UK, especially in the 1990s when Charles divorced his first wife Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997.
Camilla was supposed to use Princess Consort title
Throughout British history, the wife of a King typically is given the title Queen Consort.
However, at the time of their marriage, it had been officially decided that Camilla would use the title Princess Consort if Charles were to become King.
Camilla - Order of the Garter
In December 2021, the Queen boosted Camilla's role by making her a member of the ancient Order of the Garter, an honour none of her other children's spouses have been granted.
In her latest address, Queen Elizabeth II said that she remains "eternally grateful" for the loyalty and affection she continues to get from people and added that she knows the future King and his wife will get the "same support".
'Touched and honoured'
Charles and Camilla's Clarence House residence said on Saturday that they were "touched and honoured by Her Majesty's words".