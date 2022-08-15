Britain and regulators square up over post-Brexit financial reform

Britain's government proposed a far-reaching financial services law last month to exploit "freedoms" to write its own capital market rules since leaving the European Union. Approval of what is the biggest market reform in two decades is expected by May 2023.

Liz Truss, the front-runner to become Britain's next prime minister, would give ministers "call-in" powers under the bill to override financial regulators such as the Bank of England, the Financial Times reported.

She has also said she would revisit the Bank's mandate for curbing inflation, raising concerns about its independence.

(Text: Reuters)