Published: May 15, 2025, 08:43 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
The bridge's completion is a testament to China's rapid infrastructure development, showcasing advanced construction techniques and boosting local economic growth. Trending | Photos
Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge
China is set to make history with the opening of the world’s tallest bridge, scheduled for June 2025. The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge, located in Guizhou province, will stand an astounding 625 meters (2,051 feet) above the Beipan River.
Engineering marvel
The bridge is a steel truss suspension bridge with a total weight of around 22,000 metric tons – equivalent to about three Eiffel Towers. The fact that the main steel structure was assembled in just two months highlights China's advanced construction capabilities.
China's bridge will surpass the current tallest bridge
Standing at an amazing height of 2,051 feet above the river, the bridge will surpass the current tallest bridge title holder the Millau Viaduct in France, by a staggering 947 feet.
China's plan to develop Guizhou
The Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is a part of China's development plan, especially in underdeveloped regions like Guizhou, which lies 800 miles west of Shenzhen.
Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge a transportation marvel
Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge is set to break records, but it also serves a very important purpose which solves a major issue of travel. It will cut short time of a journey from 2 hours to 2 minute across Huajiang Grand Canyon. This will help with the transportation of goods and services through the area giving a boost to the development of the area.
China's spokesperson (Lin Jian) statement for Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge
Mind-blowing engineering feat! The Huajiang Canyon Bridge in Guizhou, set to become the world’s tallest bridge & the longest span bridge to be built in a mountainous area, is expected to open to traffic this year. Once operational, it will cut cross-river travel time from about 2 hours to just 2 minutes.
