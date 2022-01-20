'Bridgerton' Season 2 first look out! Meet Kate Sharma, Anthony's love interest

The images gives a glimpse of the new character in the show, Kate Sharma, played by actress Simone Ashley who is known for her work on shows like 'Sex Education' and 'Because The Night'.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Indian connect
Simon Ashely play Kate Sharma, a character of Indian descent in the second season. In the show Kate is a new entrant in the London society- she is smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools. Ashley will play Anthony's romantic interest in the second season.
New story
The second season will focus on eldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony and his pursuit to find a suitable wife. The second season is based on the second book of Quinn's Bridgerton series, 'The Viscount Who Loved Me'.
Daphne in second season
The first season of 'Bridgerton' was a smash hit and created history on Netflix. The show had premiered on 25 December 2020 and revolved around the romance and marriage between the eldest Bridgerton daughter, Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page). The images that have been released show Daphne making an appearance but Rege-Jean Page will be missing from the second season.
Julie Andrews to come back in second season?
Veteran star Julie Andrews voice stars as narrator Lady Whistledown, the author of the scandalous society pages in the first season. It isn't clear yet if Andrews will back in the second season.
Other cast members
Also joining the cast for season 2 are Charithra Chandran, playing Kate's younger sister Edwina, and Shelley Conn, playing their mother Lady Mary Sharma. The show will premiere on Netflix on March 25.
Conflicts. love and marriage
Much like Daphne and Simon's love story in the first season, Anthony and Kate's courtship will also begin with a conflict and they will fall in love eventually. . Anthony knows he needs to find a suitable wife, but a true love match is not high on his priority list, Netflix said in a description for the new season.