Breath-taking images of 'amazing ocean spectacles'. Check out winners of Underwater Photographer of the Year

Check out the amazing ocean spectacles and species the winners of the Underwater Photographer of the Year, 2022 have captured.

Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022

'Dancing with the giants of the night' by Rafael Fernandez Caballero (Spain)

"In the ocean magic can always happen. But when magic happens all together, you only can think you’re dreaming. This was the case of that night in Maldives" says the photographer.

This picture titled 'Dancing with the giants of the night' came first out of 4,200 images from 71 countries, making Rafael Fernandez Caballero, the man behind it Underwater Photographer of the Year 2022

"This image took my breath away from the first viewing and I never tired coming back to it. Scale, light and the sheer numbers of big subjects, it was quite obvious from an early stage that this was, by some distance, our winning image" said Peter Rowlands, one of the judges.

(Image courtesy: underwaterphotographeroftheyear.com)

(Photograph:Others)