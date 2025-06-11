LOGIN

Breast cancer: What it is? Symptoms, signs, causes and more

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jun 11, 2025

In India, actress Hina Khan, writer and director Tahira Kashyap, and actress Tannishtha Chatterjee have also been battling the disease.

Breast cancer is one of the most common cancers among women, with many renowned celebrities having battled the disease. Recently, singer Jessie J revealed that she is suffering from breast cancer.
In India, actress Hina Khan, writer and director Tahira Kashyap, and actress Tannishtha Chatterjee have also been battling the disease. With the rise in this deadly condition, here is a detailed explanation of breast cancer, including its symptoms and causes.
Breast cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the breast tissue, primarily affecting women. In this disease, breast cells begin to grow uncontrollably, forming tumours. It is one of the most common cancers across the globe.
Breast cancer symptoms can vary from person to person, and many signs often go unnoticed in the early stages. The most common symptom is a lump in the breast or armpit. Other common symptoms include: Change in size and shape of the breast, redness, pitting, or other changes in the skin, changes in the nipple appearance or the skin surrounding the nipple.
Breast cancer can be treated in several ways. Treatment depends on the type of cancer the person has. The treatment options include surgery, chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, biological therapy, and radiation therapy.
Breast cancer occurs when cells start to mutate. However, the exact cause is still not known. The person might be more likely to develop if she is over 50 years old or have dense breast tissue. Also, if someone in the family has had breast cancer, then the risk is higher.

