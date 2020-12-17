Breaking stereotypes: India's most powerful women in 2020

Divya Gokulnath featured in Forbes Asia’s Powerful Businesswomen list of 2020. She is the co-founder of Byju’s. The ed-tech startup has pushed her and her husband, Byju Raveendran's net worth to over $3 billion.
KK Shailja
Kerala's Health Minister KK Shailja was named as the winner of World's Top 50 Thinkers of COVID-19 Age, by UK-based Prospect Magazine.
Roshni Nadar Malhotra
Roshni Nadar Malhotra is India's wealthiest woman with a net worth of staggering Rs 36,800 crore. She’s also 54th on the list of most powerful women in the world, according to Forbes.
Isaivani
Isaivani is the only female member of The Casteless Collective. She is the lead singer of the Chennai based musician Castless Art Group, she has received many accolades for her Ghanaian songs, that break the stereotype that only men can sing and retain a place for themselves in the industry. She is among BBC's 100 inspirational and influential women across the globe, 2020.
Ankiti Bose
Ankiti Bose became the first woman co-founder of a $1 billion startup and featured in Forbes India Self Made Women 2020. She is the CEO of Zilingo, a technology and commerce platform for fashion retailers.
Manasi Joshi
Manasi Joshi caught everyone's attention last year by winning the World Championships in Basel. She was featured in The TIME magazine as the 'Next Generation Leader', a first for a para-athlete. She is also featured in Forbes India Self Made Women 2020 list.
Ritu Karidhal
Ritu Karidhal is also known as 'Rocket Woman of India' because she became the Deputy Operations Director of the Mars Orbiter Mission. Ritu featured on Forbes India Self Made Women 2020 list.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Bollywood megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas featured on Fortune 'India’s Most Powerful Women in Business' list 2020. She has acted in several movies in both Hollywood and Bollywood.
Lt. General Madhuri Kanitkar
Madhuri Kanitkar became the third woman in the history of the Indian Army to become Lieutenant General. She is also the first woman paediatrician to achieve the second-highest post in the Indian Army.
Bala Devi
Bala Devi became the first Indian woman football player to bag a contract with a foreign club. She joined Scottish giants Rangers F.C. in January. She dons jersey 10 at the club. Bala Devi serves for the Manipur Police Department.