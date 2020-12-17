Breaking stereotypes: India's most powerful women in 2020

Isaivani

Isaivani is the only female member of The Casteless Collective. She is the lead singer of the Chennai based musician Castless Art Group, she has received many accolades for her Ghanaian songs, that break the stereotype that only men can sing and retain a place for themselves in the industry. She is among BBC's 100 inspirational and influential women across the globe, 2020.

(Photograph:Twitter)