/Brave warriors: 5 animals that played a vital role in wars

When anybody thinks of heroes of war, the image of gallant soldiers fighting it out at the frontlines flashes into their minds. However, a more in-depth exploration of history shows working animals in countless battles. Animals would carry messages, transport supplies, and in all sorts of ways lend support to the troops. Five animals have made incredible contributions in conflicts throughout the years.
Elephants are famed for their strength and intelligence. They used to carry heavy loads and remove obstacles from their way. In some areas where travel is particularly difficult, elephants would assist in carrying materials and helping military campaigns.
Horses were renowned for their power, agility, and speed. They are necessary for scouting and transportation in military operations. They also made it easier for soldiers to travel. They have frequently influenced how conflicts turn out throughout history.
During wartime, dogs performed vital tasks like providing massages, securing camps, and spotting threats. Their ability to identify adversaries helped soldiers feel more upbeat and made them invaluable allies during conflicts.
During times of conflict, pigeons were employed as messengers. Their ability to fly long distances is helpful, particularly in situations where there are no phones or other sources.
Camels were advantageous for the military, as they are capable of covering long distances in a hot, dry environment. Camels carried soldiers' gear and provisions. They are known for their strength and stamina.