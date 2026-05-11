/BrahMos vs Agni-V: How India’s tactical missile differs from its nuclear giant

Speed is where these two define their roles. The BrahMos travels at a steady Mach 2.8 to 3.0 (about 3,700 km/h), making it the world's fastest cruise missile. However, the Agni-V is significantly faster during its terminal phase. Upon re-entering the atmosphere, it can reach speeds up to Mach 24 (nearly 30,000 km/h). Such hypersonic speeds, combined with the new MIRV technology tested in May 2026, make the Agni-V almost impossible for current missile defence systems to intercept.