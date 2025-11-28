/BrahMos NG: The smaller, faster, multi-platform supersonic missile set to transform global defence

Described by BrahMos Aerospace as a ‘smaller, lighter, smarter and stealthier’ version of the original system, it retains the supersonic speed and precision of its predecessor while offering a more compact design.
The BrahMos-NG (Next-Generation) represents a significant advancement in the established BrahMos missile family. Described by BrahMos Aerospace as a ‘smaller, lighter, smarter and stealthier’ version of the original system, it retains the supersonic speed and precision of its predecessor while offering a more compact design. This next-generation missile is intended for deployment across air, land, sea, and submarine platforms, reflecting a move towards lighter, faster, and more versatile strike systems suited to the demands of modern warfare.
BrahMos-NG has been designed to be more compact than the standard BrahMos missile. Its reduced size enables deployment from smaller aircraft, naval vessels, and potentially submarines, while retaining its supersonic speed and strike capability. This versatility makes it an attractive option for countries seeking powerful, flexible strike systems without major modifications to existing platforms. The missile is still in advanced development, with its first flight test planned for 2026 and production expected to commence between 2027 and 2028.
One of the main strengths of BrahMos-NG is said to be its adaptability. The missile is intended for use on land-based launchers, naval ships, aircraft, and potentially submarines. This multi-platform design allows military forces to deploy the missile in various operational contexts, from coastal defence to rapid-reaction air strikes, providing greater flexibility than conventional cruise missiles.
BrahMos-NG will retain the supersonic speed that has made the BrahMos series renowned, ensuring rapid engagement of targets. It will combine high velocity with precision guidance, enabling accurate strikes on moving or stationary targets. The missile’s speed and low‑altitude flight profile will reduce the time available for enemy interception, increasing the likelihood of mission success.
The next‑generation missile will incorporate features that reduce its radar signature and improve survivability against modern air‑defence systems. One of its most notable upgrades is the integration of advanced next‑generation stealth. Enhanced guidance and navigation systems will enable it to maintain an accurate course even in contested environments, further strengthening its operational reliability.
Despite its smaller size, BrahMos‑NG will carry a capable warhead, sufficient to neutralise high‑value targets such as ships, airfields and critical infrastructure. The missile is designed to maintain a competitive strike range, giving potential customers a balanced combination of reach, power and portability. According to the official website, BrahMos‑NG is also being specifically engineered for greater effectiveness against electronic counter‑countermeasures (ECCM), further enhancing its resilience in modern conflict environments.
BrahMos-NG has been explicitly designed with international customers in mind. Its lighter size, versatility, and proven performance make it attractive to nations seeking supersonic strike capabilities that can integrate with existing military assets. This positions BrahMos-NG as a highly competitive option in the global missile market.
Brazil has expressed interest in the Brahmos-NG, since the new systems are designed for a wide range of fighter aircraft platforms with best in class specifications. For buyers, BrahMos-NG offers a modern, flexible, and reliable missile solution capable of shaping maritime and land-based deterrence strategies. Its multi-platform deployment, supersonic speed, and precision strike capabilities make it a formidable addition to any defence portfolio, offering both deterrence and rapid-response options.