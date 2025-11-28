/BrahMos NG: The smaller, faster, multi-platform supersonic missile set to transform global defence

BrahMos-NG has been designed to be more compact than the standard BrahMos missile. Its reduced size enables deployment from smaller aircraft, naval vessels, and potentially submarines, while retaining its supersonic speed and strike capability. This versatility makes it an attractive option for countries seeking powerful, flexible strike systems without major modifications to existing platforms. The missile is still in advanced development, with its first flight test planned for 2026 and production expected to commence between 2027 and 2028.