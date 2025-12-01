/BrahMos cruise missile: Why the BrahMos-II aims to reach mach 8 speed

The BrahMos-II is a hypersonic missile in development targeting speeds of Mach 8. This planned leap from the current Mach 2.8 operational BrahMos (which is a supersonic missile) is intended to reduce flight time significantly and defeat advanced air defense systems.
BrahMos-II represents planned technological leap targeting Mach 8 hypersonic speed approximately 2.86 times faster than current operational BrahMos Mach 2.8 capability. Hypersonic speed approximately 10,000 kilometres per hour compared to current 3,900 kilometres per hour enables dramatic tactical advantage. BrahMos-II development addresses evolving air defence threat landscape requiring speed advantage exceeding current missile performance. Planned first flight test expected 2027 or 2028 marking significant milestone in Indian hypersonic missile programme validation.
BrahMos-II Mach 8 hypersonic speed provides overwhelming advantage against advanced air defence systems through reduced detection and engagement time. Hypersonic velocity enables missile penetration through sophisticated air defence networks before effective countermeasure deployment possible. Current Mach 2.8 BrahMos faces increasing threat from next-generation active phased-array radars and advanced surface-to-air systems requiring speed advantage. Mach 8 hypersonic capability ensures air defence penetration capability maintaining strategic effectiveness against modernised threat systems.
BrahMos-II Mach 8 speed reduces missile flight time to distant targets by approximately 70 percent compared to current Mach 2.8 variants enabling rapid response capability. Extended range capability combined with Mach 8 speed enables strike targets at 500-800 kilometre distance within minutes compared to current BrahMos timing. Reduced flight duration minimises target escape opportunity and defence system engagement window enabling higher mission success probability. Rapid engagement capability addresses modern warfare requirement for quick-reaction strikes against mobile and time-critical threats.
BrahMos-II employs scramjet engine technology enabling sustained Mach 8 hypersonic cruise compared to current ramjet propulsion in operational BrahMos. Scramjet burns fuel in supersonic airflow without traditional compressor enabling efficient propulsion at extreme velocities around 10,000 kilometres per hour. Advanced composite materials and titanium alloys withstand extreme temperatures exceeding 1,000 degrees Celsius at hypersonic flight maintaining structural integrity throughout cruise phase. Material science advancement enables sustained Mach 8 performance throughout extended flight duration ensuring continuous hypersonic advantage until terminal phase.
BrahMos-II first flight test planned for 2027 or 2028 representing critical milestone validating Mach 8 hypersonic performance and scramjet engine functionality. First flight test will verify sustained Mach 8 cruise capability, guidance accuracy at hypersonic speeds, and advanced material performance under extreme conditions. Successful test validation required before operational deployment enabling BrahMos-II integration with Indian military platforms. Test programme reflects phased development approach ensuring technology maturation and operational readiness before fleet deployment.