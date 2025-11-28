/BrahMos and Indonesia: How a Mach-2.8 cruise missile could rewrite Jakarta’s maritime security strategy

India and Indonesia’s growing defence cooperation, including exploratory discussions on a potential BrahMos supersonic cruise missile sale, signals a notable shift in Jakarta’s maritime security outlook. While no formal confirmation has been issued, if concluded, Indonesia would become the second country after the Philippines to acquire India’s flagship missile. For a nation managing one of the world’s largest archipelagic environments and facing persistent grey-zone pressure in its waters, BrahMos represents a capability with clear strategic value.