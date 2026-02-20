/Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 (league stage)

From Azmatullah Omarzai to Shadley van Schalkwyk, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 (league stage). This list also includes Varun Chakaravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani and Michael Leask
United States’ star pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk is the leading wicket-taker in the league stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. In four matches so far, he has picked up 13 wickets at an average of 7.76 and an economy rate of 6.80.
Varun Chakravarthy, known for his mystery spin bowling, is the second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches of the T20 World Cup 2026. He has also maintained an impressive average of 6.88 and an economy rate of 5.16.
Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani is next with nine wickets in three matches, at an average of 7.88 and an economy rate of 5.91, including a four-wicket haul.
Scottish mystery spinner Michael Leask is fourth on this list with nine wickets in four matches. He maintains an average of 13.55 and an economy rate of 7.62, including a four-wicket haul.
Afghanistan star all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai also follows with nine wickets in four T20 World Cup 2026 matches, at an average of 12.66 and an economy rate of 8.24. His tally also includes a four-wicket haul.