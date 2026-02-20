LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 (league stage)

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 (league stage)

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Feb 20, 2026, 17:33 IST | Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 17:33 IST

From Azmatullah Omarzai to Shadley van Schalkwyk, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 (league stage). This list also includes Varun Chakaravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani and Michael Leask

Shadley van Schalkwyk (United States) - 13 wickets
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Shadley van Schalkwyk (United States) - 13 wickets

United States’ star pacer Shadley van Schalkwyk is the leading wicket-taker in the league stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. In four matches so far, he has picked up 13 wickets at an average of 7.76 and an economy rate of 6.80.

Varun Chakaravarthy (India) - 9 wickets
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Varun Chakaravarthy (India) - 9 wickets

Varun Chakravarthy, known for his mystery spin bowling, is the second-highest wicket-taker with nine wickets in four matches of the T20 World Cup 2026. He has also maintained an impressive average of 6.88 and an economy rate of 5.16.

Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe) - 9 wickets
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Blessing Muzarabani (Zimbabwe) - 9 wickets

Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani is next with nine wickets in three matches, at an average of 7.88 and an economy rate of 5.91, including a four-wicket haul.

Michael Leask (Scotland) - 9 wickets
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Michael Leask (Scotland) - 9 wickets

Scottish mystery spinner Michael Leask is fourth on this list with nine wickets in four matches. He maintains an average of 13.55 and an economy rate of 7.62, including a four-wicket haul.

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan) - 9 wickets
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Azmatullah Omarzai (Afghanistan) - 9 wickets

Afghanistan star all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai also follows with nine wickets in four T20 World Cup 2026 matches, at an average of 12.66 and an economy rate of 8.24. His tally also includes a four-wicket haul.

Trending Photo

Why are US and Iran enemies? The dispute that made allies now rivals
7

Why are US and Iran enemies? The dispute that made allies now rivals

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 (league stage)
5

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets in T20 World Cup 2026 (league stage)

India’s third nuclear submarine: How INS Aridhaman could give Pakistan & China sleepless nights-All you need to know
5

India’s third nuclear submarine: How INS Aridhaman could give Pakistan & China sleepless nights-All you need to know

Eric Dane net worth explained: Major roles, career highlights and more
5

Eric Dane net worth explained: Major roles, career highlights and more

Will US strike Iran? Trump sets deadline as Tehran warns of retaliation
7

Will US strike Iran? Trump sets deadline as Tehran warns of retaliation