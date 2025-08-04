LOGIN
From Mohammed Siraj to Ben Stokes: Five bowlers with most wickets in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 23:15 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 23:15 IST

From Mohammed Siraj to Ben Stokes, here's a look at the top five bowlers with most wickets in Anderson -Tendulkar Trophy.

(Photograph: AFP)

The star Indian pacer, Mohammed Siraj, tops the list of bowlers with most wickets in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He took 23 wickets in five Test matches at a bowling average of 32.43. His record tally also includes two five-wicket hauls and one four-wicket haul.

(Photograph: AFP)

England's fast bowler Josh Tongue features next on this list. In three Test matches, Tongue picked up 19 wickets at a bowling average of 29.05. His tally also includes a single five-wicket haul.

(Photograph: AFP)

England Test captain Ben Stokes features third on the list. He took 17 wickets in four Tests at a bowling average of 25.23. His tally also includes one five-wicket haul.

(Photograph: AFP)

World no. 1 Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah comes next on this list. In three Test matches, Bumrah took 14 wickets at a bowling average of 26.00. His tally also includes two five-wicket hauls.

(Photograph: AFP)

Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna finished the India-England Test series with 14 wickets in three Test matches at a bowling average of 37.07. His tally also includes two four-wicket hauls.

