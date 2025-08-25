From Dwayne Bravo to Imran Tahir: Bowlers to take 500-plus T20 wickets - only one left-arm player in list

Only five bowlers have been able to take 500 or more wickets in T20s with Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan being the only left-arm player to be able to achieve the milestone.
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan tops the list of most wickets in T20s with 660 dismissals to his name. Rashid, a right-hand leg-spinner, has taken these wickets in 487 matches with a best of 6/17.
Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is second on the list of most T20 wickets with 631 dismissals to his name. Bravo, a right-hand medium pacer, took these wickets in 582 matches with a best of 5/23.
Mystery spinner Sunil Narine, an integral part of IPL's Kolkata Knight Riders, is third on the list of most T20 wickets with 590 dismissals. He has taken these wickets in 557 matches with a best of 5/19.
South Africa veteran Imran Tahir is fourth highest wicket-taker in T20s with 554 dismissals in 436 matches. He has joint-second most five five-fors to his name in T20s with a best of 5/21.
Ex-Bangladesh skipper is the latest bowler to take 500 or more wickets in T20s. He has 502 wickets in 457 matches and is the only left-arm bowler to achieve the milestone. His five five-wicket hauls are also the most by a left-arm spinner in all T20s.