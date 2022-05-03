Books behind bars: Bolivian prisoners to reduce jail time by reading

“Books behind bars” launched in 47 prisons

The program has been launched in 47 prisons that do not have resources to pay for education, reintegration or social assistance programs for prisoners, the Andean country's Ombudsman's Office says.

So far, 865 inmates are sifting through prose, improving their reading and writing skills. One of them is Jaqueline, who has already read eight books in a year and has passed four reading tests.

"It is really hard for people like us who have no income and who do not have family outside," she said. "There are people here, for example, who are just learning how to read and write."



(Photograph:Reuters)