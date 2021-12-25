Bon Voyage! James Webb space telescope launched on a mission to unfold the universe - see striking pictures

World's most powerful space telescope

James Webb, which is the world's most powerful space telescope launched in space on Saturday (December 25) on its mission to unfold the universe.

The telescope was blasted off into orbit and now is headed to an outpost 1.5 million kilometres from Earth. The launch took place after several delays caused by technical hitches.

(Photograph:AFP)