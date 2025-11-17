The B-1 Lancer's combination of powerful engines, variable-sweep wings, and aerodynamic design lets it fly at speeds over 900 mph despite its heavy weight, making it one of the fastest bombers in the world.
The B-1 Lancer can reach speeds of Mach 1.2, which means it flies over 900 miles per hour at sea level. This is fast for a heavy bomber that weighs almost 477,000 pounds at takeoff.
It is powered by four General Electric F101-GE-102 turbofan engines. Each engine produces over 30,000 pounds of thrust with afterburners, providing the strong power needed for its high speed.
The bomber has wings that can change their angle in flight. Swept back for high-speed flight and extended for takeoff or landing, this design reduces drag and helps it achieve supersonic speeds efficiently.
The B-1’s sleek, blended wing-body configuration reduces air resistance. This shape supports smoother high-speed flight, helping it maintain speed while carrying a large payload.
It carries over 265,000 pounds of fuel, allowing it to fly intercontinental distances without refuelling. This endurance supports sustained high-speed missions far from base
Despite a maximum takeoff weight of nearly 477,000 pounds, the B-1 sustains supersonic speed. This makes it unique as most supersonic aircraft are much lighter fighters or interceptors
The B-1 has sophisticated flight controls to manage the variable wings and high-speed flight stability. These systems allow pilots to safely handle the bomber during supersonic and subsonic phases.