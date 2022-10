Due to their work commitments and the nature of their profession, Bollywood stars cannot just eat anything and everything. They have to follow a strict diet and abstain from eating junk food that is high in calories. But, there are days when they love to let go of all restrictions and enjoy their favourite scrumptious dishes. And, those days are called Cheat Days.

Wondering what your favourite stars eat when they are not on a diet? Take a look!