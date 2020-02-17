Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks spectacular at the grand finale

Kareena's ravishing look

The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor spoke to the press post-event and said, "Tonight is a little more special because I am wearing Amit`s design for the first time and one of my favourite colours, he has designed this outfit especially for me and it fits me like a glove. I feel alive and sexy tonight, and the only person missing from the crowd is my husband and he should have come because I am feeling fabulous."

(Photograph:Yogen Shah)