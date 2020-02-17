Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks spectacular at the grand finale

Lakme Fashion Week's all-time favourite Kareena Kapoor Khan turned up the heat on the last day of the fashion gala in a green outfit as she turned showstopper for designer Amit Aggarwal. Here take a look.
The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor spoke to the press post-event and said, "Tonight is a little more special because I am wearing Amit`s design for the first time and one of my favourite colours, he has designed this outfit especially for me and it fits me like a glove. I feel alive and sexy tonight, and the only person missing from the crowd is my husband and he should have come because I am feeling fabulous."
(Photograph:Yogen Shah)
Speaking to a tabloid, Kareena also revealed that she loves walking the ramp and that maybe she is a hidden model herself. The actress said that she has got to meet so many beautiful designers over the years through her association with LFW and feels extremely special while wearing their designs.
(Photograph:Yogen Shah)