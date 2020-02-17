Lakme Fashion Week 2020: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks spectacular at the grand finale

Lakme Fashion Week's all-time favourite Kareena Kapoor Khan turned up the heat on the last day of the fashion gala in a green outfit as she turned showstopper for designer Amit Aggarwal. Here take a look. 

20 years of celebration

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated 20 years in Bollywood by turning showstopper for the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 fashion extravaganza.

(Photograph:Yogen Shah)

Sequined dress

Kareena Kapoor's ensemble was a dark forest green off-shoulder sequined dress with a plunging neckline and accentuated waist. 
 

(Photograph:Yogen Shah)

Amit Aggarwal creation

The 'Good Newwz' actor walked the ramp in an Amit Aggarwal creation from his AXIL collection. The line is inspired by Lakme's theme for Summer/Resort '20 - Better in 3D.
 

(Photograph:Yogen Shah)

Kareena's ravishing look

The 'Veere Di Wedding' actor spoke to the press post-event and said, "Tonight is a little more special because I am wearing Amit`s design for the first time and one of my favourite colours, he has designed this outfit especially for me and it fits me like a glove. I feel alive and sexy tonight, and the only person missing from the crowd is my husband and he should have come because I am feeling fabulous."

(Photograph:Yogen Shah)

Love for the ramp

Speaking to a tabloid, Kareena also revealed that she loves walking the ramp and that maybe she is a hidden model herself. The actress said that she has got to meet so many beautiful designers over the years through her association with LFW and feels extremely special while wearing their designs. 

(Photograph:Yogen Shah)

