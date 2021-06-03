Bollywood movies and their tryst with fringe groups

Fringe group Karni Sena is back with its antics, this time demanding a change in the title of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Prithviraj’. Over the years, the organisation have always stirred controversy over the movies and shows.
Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer 'Prithviraj' is now under Karni Sena's radar demanding a change in the title of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Prithviraj’. The group demands a change in the name to 'Hindu Samrat Veer Yoddha Prithviraj’.
"In the film Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar plays the lead role and we respect him. However, the producer of the film, Aditya Chopra, should keep in mind and understand the sentiments of people and the last Hindu Samrat Veer Yoddha Prithviraj ji’s name should be taken with respect. Otherwise, the situation will be like Padmaavat," they said.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Padmavat
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' raked up a huge controversy in the year 2017. Claiming that there are several scenes in the movie including a rumour that there is a love scene between Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji, which were "offensive" to the Rajput community and the queen, Karni Sena threatened the filmmakers and actors involved with it.
Back then, the group threatened to chop off Deepika Padukone's nose. Following the controversy, the film finally released in January 2018 with the changed title of 'Padmaavat' from 'Padmavati'.
(Photograph:Zee News Network)
Laxmii
Last year, Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb' landed in trouble and was served with a legal notice from Karni Sena demanding its title to be changed as it hurts religious sentiments and is attacks the “ideology, customs, gods and goddesses of Hindu religion”.
In last, after a swarm of controversies, the makers finally changed the movie name to 'Laxmii'
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jodhaa Akbar
Ashutosh Gowarikar 2008 film 'Jodha Akbar', featuring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles witnessed demonstrations and protests on grounds by the Karni Sena claiming that there was a ‘blatant distortion of history in the film.
Following the major backlash, ultimately the movie was not released in Rajasthan.
(Photograph:Zee News Network)
Tandav
Saif Ali Khan starrer political drama, 'Tandav' faced backlash over hurting religious sentiments. Following the controversy, Maharashtra Karni Sena chief Ajay Sengar objected to Tandav’s scenes and said, "We will give Rs 1 crore reward to anyone who slits tongues of those artists who insulted Hindu gods and goddesses in the web-series."