Bollywood movies and their tryst with fringe groups

Fringe group Karni Sena is back with its antics, this time demanding a change in the title of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Prithviraj’. Over the years, the organisation have always stirred controversy over the movies and shows.

Prithviraj

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer 'Prithviraj' is now under Karni Sena's radar demanding a change in the title of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Prithviraj’. The group demands a change in the name to 'Hindu Samrat Veer Yoddha Prithviraj’.

"In the film Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar plays the lead role and we respect him. However, the producer of the film, Aditya Chopra, should keep in mind and understand the sentiments of people and the last Hindu Samrat Veer Yoddha Prithviraj ji’s name should be taken with respect. Otherwise, the situation will be like Padmaavat," they said.

(Photograph:Twitter)