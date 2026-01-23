/Bollywood inspired Republic Day look: 5 iconic style to recreate in 2026

This Republic Day, wear something subtle and modern. Here are some celebrity-inspired traditional looks you can get inspiration from Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal.
This Republic Day, ditch the loud colours and embrace yourself in sophisticated patriotism with Alia Bhatt's effortless elegance, Ranveer Singh's contemporary twists, and Vicky Kaushal's charm. Find your perfect, chic look inspired by these stars and make a look, celebrating India in style.
For a Republic Day celebration, you can look elegant wearing an all-white or cream-colored long-sleeved kurta along with subtle embroidery and embellishments around the neckline and cuffs and matching pyjamas. Also accessorised with sunglasses and a watch if needed.
Sarees are a timeless and traditional garment. For the 77th Republic Day, wear a vibrant green-colored saree. Accessorise with bangles, earrings, and minimal makeup for a sophisticated look.
Wear a plain white sharara set or kurta with matching white palazzo pants or churidar, or just plain wide-leg jeans. A dupatta in the colours of the Indian flag (saffron, white, and green) is an essential component of a basic outfit. The simplicity of the white base makes the tricolour elements stand out.
Not in a mood to wear white, orange, or green? Choose this navy blue Jodhpuri suit that represents the Ashoka Chakra as a meaningful tribute to India's constitution and freedom fighters.
This sophisticated and minimalist look is ideal for a Republic Day event. The white colour scheme complements the recreation of the Indian national flag, which represents peace and purity, making it a timeless and appropriate choice for the occasion.