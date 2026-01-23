LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Bollywood inspired Republic Day look: 5 iconic style to recreate in 2026

Bollywood inspired Republic Day look: 5 iconic style to recreate in 2026

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jan 23, 2026, 21:11 IST | Updated: Jan 23, 2026, 21:11 IST

This Republic Day, wear something subtle and modern. Here are some celebrity-inspired traditional looks you can get inspiration from Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, and Vicky Kaushal. 

5 iconic style to recreate on Republic Day 2026
1 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

5 iconic style to recreate on Republic Day 2026

This Republic Day, ditch the loud colours and embrace yourself in sophisticated patriotism with Alia Bhatt's effortless elegance, Ranveer Singh's contemporary twists, and Vicky Kaushal's charm. Find your perfect, chic look inspired by these stars and make a look, celebrating India in style.

Traditional all-white kurta pyjamas
2 / 6
(Photograph: X)

Traditional all-white kurta pyjamas

For a Republic Day celebration, you can look elegant wearing an all-white or cream-colored long-sleeved kurta along with subtle embroidery and embellishments around the neckline and cuffs and matching pyjamas. Also accessorised with sunglasses and a watch if needed.

Lime green floral saree
3 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Lime green floral saree

Sarees are a timeless and traditional garment. For the 77th Republic Day, wear a vibrant green-colored saree. Accessorise with bangles, earrings, and minimal makeup for a sophisticated look.

Patriotic tri-colour outfit
4 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Patriotic tri-colour outfit

Wear a plain white sharara set or kurta with matching white palazzo pants or churidar, or just plain wide-leg jeans. A dupatta in the colours of the Indian flag (saffron, white, and green) is an essential component of a basic outfit. The simplicity of the white base makes the tricolour elements stand out.

Navy blue Jodhpuri suit
5 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

Navy blue Jodhpuri suit

Not in a mood to wear white, orange, or green? Choose this navy blue Jodhpuri suit that represents the Ashoka Chakra as a meaningful tribute to India's constitution and freedom fighters.

The Minimalist White Saree
6 / 6
(Photograph: Instagram)

The Minimalist White Saree

This sophisticated and minimalist look is ideal for a Republic Day event. The white colour scheme complements the recreation of the Indian national flag, which represents peace and purity, making it a timeless and appropriate choice for the occasion.

