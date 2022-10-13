Bold and classic! All the best looks from BFI London Film Festival 2022

Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 11:12 PM(IST)

The BFI London Film Festival 2022 was all about fashion! From Olivia Colman to Vanessa Kirby, stars stepped out in the best fashion - Scroll and check the best looks here. 

View in App

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman looked stunning in a black dress as she stepped out for the premiere of her film 'Empire of Light' at the BFI London Film Festival. 'The Crown' actress exuded elegance in a black gown with diamond detailing in the front.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet is the icon of the red carpet. The 'Dune' actor looked dapper in the white co-ord pantsuit by Alexander McQueen. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Hannah Onslow

Actress Hannah Onslow gave a princessy vibe on the red carpet on arrival to attend the American Express Gala European Premiere of 'Empire of light'. 

(Photograph:AFP)

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain made sure to make heads turn in her bright orange dress with a deep v-neck. Chastain accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and long earrings.

(Photograph:AFP)

Vanessa Kirby

Vanessa Kirby is a black beauty! The 'Crown' actress made head turns in a jaw-dropping strapless dress with a high slit. Her high bun looked stylish.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Taylor Russell

Canadian actor Taylor Russell looked queenly in the black corset dress. Taylor's look featured a black crop jacket, a skin-coloured corset and a boater hat. She added more drama to her look with her smokey eyes and dark lipstick. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Read in App