Bold and classic! All the best looks from BFI London Film Festival 2022

Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 11:12 PM(IST)

The BFI London Film Festival 2022 was all about fashion! From Olivia Colman to Vanessa Kirby, stars stepped out in the best fashion - Scroll and check the best looks here.

Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman looked stunning in a black dress as she stepped out for the premiere of her film 'Empire of Light' at the BFI London Film Festival. 'The Crown' actress exuded elegance in a black gown with diamond detailing in the front.

(Photograph:Twitter)