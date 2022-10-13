Bold and classic! All the best looks from BFI London Film Festival 2022

Olivia Colman looked stunning in a black dress as she stepped out for the premiere of her film 'Empire of Light' at the BFI London Film Festival. 'The Crown' actress exuded elegance in a black gown with diamond detailing in the front.
Timothée Chalamet
Timothée Chalamet is the icon of the red carpet. The 'Dune' actor looked dapper in the white co-ord pantsuit by Alexander McQueen.
Hannah Onslow
Actress Hannah Onslow gave a princessy vibe on the red carpet on arrival to attend the American Express Gala European Premiere of 'Empire of light'.
Jessica Chastain
Jessica Chastain made sure to make heads turn in her bright orange dress with a deep v-neck. Chastain accessorised her look with a diamond necklace and long earrings.
Vanessa Kirby
Vanessa Kirby is a black beauty! The 'Crown' actress made head turns in a jaw-dropping strapless dress with a high slit. Her high bun looked stylish.
Taylor Russell
Canadian actor Taylor Russell looked queenly in the black corset dress. Taylor's look featured a black crop jacket, a skin-coloured corset and a boater hat. She added more drama to her look with her smokey eyes and dark lipstick.