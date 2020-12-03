Boeing 737 MAX makes first public flight nearly 2 years after fatal crashes

US authorities last month gave the green light for the plane to return to service after upgrades in the wake of the two calamities that killed 346 people.

Flying the MAX

Before flying the MAX, each American pilot is required to undertake a two-hour training course on a computer tablet, followed by an hour of flight simulator training, followed then by two hours with a colleague where pilots react to different flying scenarios.

Aside from some turbulence along the way, Wednesday's 50-minute flight to Tulsa proceeded uneventfully.

(Photograph:AFP)