/Bob Lazar vs Pentagon: Why declassified UFO videos back his story

Pilots reported that these craft dropped from 60,000 feet to sea level in seconds, then stopped instantly. Lazar’s reactor theory, warping space instead of flying through air, offers a possible explanation.
In 2017 and 2020, the US Department of Defense officially released Navy cockpit videos showing unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). These objects performed manoeuvres beyond known aircraft capabilities.
Back in 1989, Bob Lazar described UFOs at S-4 that could hover, dart instantly, and make sharp-angle turns without inertia. He said this was due to gravity-based propulsion.
The most famous video shows a white, oval-shaped craft accelerating with no visible exhaust or wings. Its movements match Lazar’s descriptions of gravity-driven propulsion systems.
The Pentagon videos show UFOs with no heat signatures or fuel trails. This echoes Lazar’s claim that they did not rely on combustion or jet engines, but instead on a compact reactor.
Some physicists suggest the craft’s ability to withstand G-forces could mean a form of inertial shielding, exactly what Lazar claimed UFOs achieved by generating a strong gravitational field around them.
Although the Pentagon has not linked the videos to aliens, the behaviour of these UAPs mirrors Lazar’s decades-old testimony. For many, this coincidence keeps his claims alive in both UFO circles and scientific discussions.