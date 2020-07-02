Blueprint to peace: 47 years of India-Pakistan Simla Agreement

Mutually agreed

The Simla Agreement contains a set of guiding principles, mutually agreed to by India and Pakistan, which both sides would adhere to while managing relations with each other.

These emphasize: respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty; non-interference in each other’s internal affairs; respect for each others unity, political independence; sovereign equality; and abjuring hostile propaganda.

India agreed to return 90,000 prisoners of war it had captured from Pakistan. In return, Bhutto verbally assuranced Gandhi, that he would return home and make permanent the Line of Control that bifurcated Kashmir into an international boundary.

