Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani in Asia’s richest spot; check top 10 billionaires list globally

Gautam Adani has overtaken Mukesh Ambani as Asia’s richest person in Asia, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Adani ranks 19th globally with $92.6B, while Ambani is 20th with $90.8B. Let's find out who is currently at the top 10 of this list.
A son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, Jim Walton is a major stakeholder in the world’s largest retailer. He served on the company's board for over a decade before passing his seat to his son. He is heavily involved in managing the Walton family’s wealth, with significant personal interests in banking and regional community development projects.
The only non-tech billionaire in the top 10, Bernard Arnault, is the Chairman and CEO of LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods group. He oversees a sprawling empire of iconic brands, including Louis Vuitton, Dior, and Tiffany & Co. His business philosophy emphasises craftsmanship and heritage, maintaining his status as a titan in luxury retail.
Jensen Huang co-founded NVIDIA in 1993 and transformed it from a gaming graphics company into the undisputed leader of the AI hardware revolution. As CEO, his early foresight into the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) as the "engine of AI" has made NVIDIA a cornerstone of global tech infrastructure, powering everything from supercomputers to self-driving cars.
As the founder and CEO of Dell Technologies, Michael Dell pioneered the direct-to-consumer sales model for personal computers. He has successfully navigated his company through the massive shift from hardware manufacturing to enterprise infrastructure, AI, and cloud services. His leadership is central to the company’s ability to adapt to rapid changes in global IT needs.
Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle Corporation, serves as its Chairman and Chief Technology Officer. His career is synonymous with the rise of enterprise software and relational databases. Known for his aggressive business expansion, Ellison is a significant investor in cloud infrastructure and healthcare, continuously driving Oracle’s evolution into a major global cloud computing player.
As the CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg leads the world’s largest social media ecosystem, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. His current strategic vision is centred on building the "Metaverse," an immersive virtual environment. Beyond technology, he and his wife manage the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, a philanthropic organisation focused on science, education, and social equity.
As the co-founder of Google alongside Larry Page, Sergey Brin was instrumental in developing the PageRank algorithm that defined the modern internet. He remains a controlling shareholder of Alphabet. Brin’s current interests are diverse, ranging from advanced research at Google X to private investments in longevity science, airships, and various climate-focused technological solutions.
The founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, transformed the retail landscape by pioneering e-commerce and cloud computing through Amazon Web Services. Since stepping down as CEO, he has dedicated much of his time to his aerospace company, Blue Origin, aiming to make space infrastructure accessible, while also managing his significant personal philanthropic and investment portfolio.
Co-founder of Google, Larry Page, revolutionised internet search, fundamentally changing how the world accesses information. Although he stepped back from daily operations at Alphabet (Google's parent company), he remains a board member and major shareholder. He is now focused on "moonshot" projects, including investment in advanced aviation startups and sustainable energy technologies.
CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, is a central figure in the transition to sustainable energy and the advancement of space exploration. His ventures, which now include the social media platform X and the AI company xAI, focus on solving complex, radical engineering problems, solidifying his position as the world's wealthiest individual.