'Blood Moon' rising: Harbinger of Doom or a beautiful celestial event?

As the heavens align to bring a spectacular lunar eclipse, stargazers across the Pacific cast their eyes skyward on Wednesday to witness a rare "Super Blood Moon".

The first total lunar eclipse in two years took place at the same time as the Moon was closest to Earth, in what astronomers say is a once-in-a-decade show. Anyone living between Australia and the central United States was able to see an enormous, bright, orangey-red Moon if the skies were clear.

In case you missed this beautiful sight, we bring to you some breathtaking pictures of this celestial event along with some interesting information related to the phenomenon: