/Blood Moon 2026: Do you know, Earth is the only planet to produce lunar eclipse?

Blood Moon 2026: A total lunar eclipse is set to occur in March this year. The moon will appear red in colour. Why does this happen? How often do Blood Moons occur, and are all lunar eclipses Blood Moons?
A total lunar eclipse, a Blood Moon, is occurring on March 3, 2026, and will be visible across North America. It is a must-watch event since it will be the last total lunar eclipse visible anywhere on Earth until New Year's Eve in 2028. The term Blood Moon refers to the colour of the moon at this time. Here is everything to know about the Blood Moon in 2026.
The total lunar eclipse of March 3, 2026, will be visible across North America. It will also be visible in India, and the best times to view it will be around 06:26 pm to 06:46 pm. You can watch it from all major cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.
The moon appears dark red during a total lunar eclipse, hence lending it the name. The Earth passes directly between the sun and the moon, casting its shadow completely over the lunar surface. The sunlight is filtered through the atmosphere, removing the shorter wavelengths of light (blue and violet), and causing only the longer wavelengths—red and orange—to pass through.
However, there is no fixed shade of red that you see during a total lunar eclipse. The colour varies depending on how much dust, clouds, or volcanic ash are in Earth's atmosphere at the time. More of them mean a darker colour of red will be visible.
Only a total lunar eclipse causes a blood moon. If the Earth only partially blocks the sun, the shadow only partially covers a part of the moon's surface. This creates a partial lunar eclipse, which appears like a bite taken from an apple.
According to NASA, two to four lunar eclipses occur each year, and only about 29 per cent of all lunar eclipses are total lunar eclipses. On average, most places on Earth can see a total lunar eclipse once every 2.5 years.
Despite the presence of right planets and their many moons in the solar system, Earth is the only planet where lunar eclipses happen. This is because its shadow is just large enough to cover the moon completely. However, they won't last forever since the Moon is moving away 1.6 inches every year.