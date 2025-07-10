The SR-71 Blackbird, built by Lockheed’s secretive Skunk Works division in the 1960s, was a strategic reconnaissance aircraft designed to fly at over Mach 3 (more than 3,500 km/h) at 85,000 feet. Its job wasn’t to fight or drop bombs, it was to sneak into enemy airspace, take high-resolution images, and be gone before anyone could shoot it down. In over 30 years of service, no Blackbird was ever lost to enemy fire. It didn’t rely on stealth, it relied on speed and altitude. Its titanium body could withstand insane heat, and it often leaked fuel on the runway because it was built to seal tight only at high temperatures.