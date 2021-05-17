'Black Widow' to 'Loki': New trailers released at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

Marvel Studios treated fans with an exclusive sneak peek into the Tom Hiddleston most anticipated series 'Loki' at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021.
The teaser features Tom reprising his role as the God of Mischief and introduces viewers to Time Variance Authority's Agent Mobius, who in the short clip introduces himself to Loki in an elevator.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Black Widow
Marvel also unveiled a new video clip from ‘Black Widow’. The short video released during the award show features two onscreen sisters Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) bonding during a high-speed car chase.
(Photograph:Twitter)
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
We also got a spine chilling moment when makers premiered a new 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' clip at the MTV Awards. Featuring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reprising their roles as the Warrens and are investigating a criminal case in a spooky jungle
(Photograph:Twitter)
In The Heights
A new trailer of 'In The Heights' -- Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of his Broadway musical, was unveiled at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Featuring Anthony Ramos and Melissa Barrera, the movie is set in the titular Latinx community of New York City’s bustling Washington Heights.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Snake Eyes
The first trailer of Henry Golding starrer 'Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' was debuted at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021. The trailer features Henry -- all suited up in black and doing kickass action stunts.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Space Jam
'Space Jam: A New Legacy' just dropped a fresh new trailer for the movie during the MTV TV and Movie Awards. The new teaser of the reboot of the 1996 movie of the same name is fully packed with amazing character.