'Black Widow' to 'Loki': New trailers released at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021

From 'Black Widow' to Henry Golding 'Snake Eyes', here all the new teasers released during the big night.

Lots came out at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

Loki

Marvel Studios treated fans with an exclusive sneak peek into the Tom Hiddleston most anticipated series 'Loki' at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021.

The teaser features Tom reprising his role as the God of Mischief and introduces viewers to Time Variance Authority's Agent Mobius, who in the short clip introduces himself to Loki in an elevator.

(Photograph:Twitter)