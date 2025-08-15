/Black Holes vs Wormholes: What’s the difference between these two cosmic objects?

A black hole has two key components: the event horizon and the singularity. The event horizon is the boundary beyond which nothing can escape, and the singularity is the infinitely dense core at its centre. Wormholes, if they exist, would have a very different structure, two “mouths” connected by a “throat” in space-time. The mouth is the entry or exit point, while the throat acts as the tunnel that links them. This unusual geometry could, in theory, bypass vast distances in space.