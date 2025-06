(Photograph: NASA )

Dark Energy and the Accelerating Universe

In 1998, some scientists discovered that the universe’s expansion is speeding up, when it was expected to be slowing down. This force, called dark energy, is thought to make up roughly 70 per cent of the universe. Since it is dark, it cannot be seen or measured directly, but its influence is observed in the large-scale structure of the cosmos. The origin and composition of the dark energy however, remain entirely mysterious.