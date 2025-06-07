/The one object that can not only survive on Mars, but also multiply in its harsh environment

Published: Jun 07, 2025, 13:54 IST | Updated: Jun 07, 2025, 13:54 IST
A group of biologists has discovered an item from Earth that can survive on Mars. They exposed it to the setting of a Martian environment and were surprised to find that it was extremely resilient to the harsh conditions.
1 / 6
(Photograph:Meta)
Surviving in Mars conditions
Astronomers across the world are obsessed with Mars today, sending probes and rovers out to the red planet to learn everything about it. They believe Mars is the only option humans have to survive in a changing world. People like Elon Musk think they can colonise Mars, helping the humans species live even after Earth has become unlivable. Now, scientists have found an object on Earth that can survive the harsh condition of Mars.
2 / 6
(Photograph:Meta)
Something from Earth can live on Mars
A group of biologists has discovered an item from Earth that can survive on Mars. They exposed it to the setting of a Martian environment and were surprised to find that it was extremely resilient to the harsh conditions. Their research has been published in npj Microgravity.
3 / 6
(Photograph:Meta)
A black fungus can survive on Mars
Extremophile black fungus Rhinocladiella similis withstood a powerful oxidative stress. It was exposed to high doses of UV-C radiation and magnesium perchlorates, salts found in Martian soil.
4 / 6
(Photograph:Meta)
Martian soil is very salty
The "cocktail" of Martian salt and strong ultraviolet light is enough to kill almost all microbes. However, Rhinocladiella similis survived at a rate of nearly 80 per cent. In fact, it continued to grow in the very salty conditions.
5 / 6
(Photograph:Meta)
“Martian” organism lost half its cells
Meanwhile, the model “Martian” organism Exophiala 15Lv1 didn't respond in a positive manner. The Martian fungus lost half of its colonies.
6 / 6
(Photograph:Meta)
Fungus formed a molecular shield
They noticed that the fungus takes the form of yeast, increasing the production of antioxidant enzymes and creating a “molecular shield”. This shield "neutralises harmful oxygen 'garbage' and strengthens cell walls, making it resistant to salt and radiation."