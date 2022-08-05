'Black Adam', 'Shazam 2', 'Aquaman 2' and other upcoming DC movies

For DC fans, these are dark days. Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off with 2008's 'Iron Man', DC films have struggled to maintain momentum. The half-hearted attempt under Zack Snyder to build a cinematic universe, which began with 2013's 'Man of Steel' has not paid dividends. The cinematic universe downright failed when 2017's team-up movie 'Justice League' became one of the biggest flops of 21st century. Since then, the studio Warner Bros has tried different things to salvage the DC brand's reputation -- to no avail. It has not helped that the studio has changed hands multiple times from AT&T to now Discovery after merger. It is not as if the films are bad, most of them are good and well-received, but there is no unifying link, nobody like Kevin Feige, to pull it all together. In a recent news, 'Batgirl' was shelved by the new regime, deeming the $90 million film not worth it to promote and market and establish a release schedule.

Several other DC movies that are scheduled to be released may not see the light of day. But for now, here is how the list stacks up.

'Black Adam'

Dwayne Johnson's entry into the superhero genre begins with 'Black Adam'. The titular DC character is actually an anti-hero and is Shazam's arch nemesis. But before he meets Zachary Levi's superhero in the battlefield, we are going to see his origin story in this Jaume Collet-Serra directorial. ‘Black Adam’ features a hero who is neither all god nor all bad. He does have a sense of morality but that is outdated. When this 5000 old entity wakes up in the modern world, he naturally finds a world that is radically changed. The much-anticipated film also introduces to the DCEU the Justice Society, which in comics was the predecessor to the Justice League, the current premier DC team. Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan also star. 'Black Adam' releases on October 21.
 

'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

'Fury of the Gods' brings back Zachary Levi as the titular superhero, who is really a kid (played by Asher Angel) but can turn into the adult superhero by uttering the word Shazam loudly. Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Ross Butler, Meagan Good, and Djimon Hounsou will also return. Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren, and  Rachel Zegler join the franchise with this film. 'Shazam! Fury Of The Gods' will release on December 21.
 

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Helmed by returning director James Wan, 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' also brings back Jason Momoa as half-human and half-Atlantean superhero. Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Temuera Morrison, and Nicole Kidma also return. 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' will release on March 17, 2023.
 

'Blue Beetle'

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, 'Blue Beetle' stars Xolo Maridueña stars as the titular superhero Jaime Reyes. He is a young man who acquires a powerful exosuit after he gets his hands on the original Blue Beetle scarab. Susan Sarandon also stars as the supervillain Victoria Kord.
 

'Joker: Folie á Deux'

The sequel to Todd Phillips' 2019 surprise hit on the famous DC supervillain called 'Joker', 'Joker: Folie á Deux', if reports are correct, marks a significant departure from the original. For one, it is said to be a musical. For another, it introduces Joker's love-interest in comics, Harley Quinn, with Lady Gaga playing the role. 'Joker: Folie á Deux' releases on October 4, 2024.
 

'Wonder Woman 3'

We know a third ''Wonder Woman' movie is in development but we do not know anything else apart from Gal Gadot certainly reprising the role and Patty Jenkins once again in director's chair. 
 

'Superman' reboot

Author Ta-Nehisi Coates is scripting a reboot of the 'Superman' franchise. The superhero will likely be African-American, so will not star Henry Cavill.

