'Black Adam', 'Shazam 2', 'Aquaman 2' and other upcoming DC movies

For DC fans, these are dark days. Ever since the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off with 2008's 'Iron Man', DC films have struggled to maintain momentum. The half-hearted attempt under Zack Snyder to build a cinematic universe, which began with 2013's 'Man of Steel' has not paid dividends. The cinematic universe downright failed when 2017's team-up movie 'Justice League' became one of the biggest flops of 21st century. Since then, the studio Warner Bros has tried different things to salvage the DC brand's reputation -- to no avail. It has not helped that the studio has changed hands multiple times from AT&T to now Discovery after merger. It is not as if the films are bad, most of them are good and well-received, but there is no unifying link, nobody like Kevin Feige, to pull it all together. In a recent news, 'Batgirl' was shelved by the new regime, deeming the $90 million film not worth it to promote and market and establish a release schedule.

Several other DC movies that are scheduled to be released may not see the light of day. But for now, here is how the list stacks up.