Bizarre and weird! The worst fashion moments of the Cannes Film Festival

Tina Kunakey

Last year at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, model Tina Kunakey wore a purple ensemble by Valentino as she walked down the Benedetta red carpet. She accessorised her look with a Messika Toi & Moi diamond ring that looked stunning. She also wore a pair of discreet diamond-studded earrings to add some glam to her look. Even though her die-hard fans praised her for the bold choice, netizens didn't shy away from trolling the diva online. Several memes made fun of the ensemble, and several fashion critics also didn't give their approval to the overall look.