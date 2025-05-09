Bizarre and weird! The worst fashion moments of the Cannes Film Festival

Elena Lenina
From outrageous hats to bizarre dresses, Elena Lenina's wardrobe has some weird pieces, and it is anything but ordinary. Back in 2021, she walked the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival in a gorgeous black gown. However, people had their eyes fixed on her hairdo. Her not-so-pleasing braided hairstyle raised eyebrows as she walked past the paps. This wasn't the first time she stunned onlookers with her bold looks. Her previous Cannes looks had fans thinking whether they were at the French film festival orthe Met Gala.
Tina Kunakey
Last year at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, model Tina Kunakey wore a purple ensemble by Valentino as she walked down the Benedetta red carpet. She accessorised her look with a Messika Toi & Moi diamond ring that looked stunning. She also wore a pair of discreet diamond-studded earrings to add some glam to her look. Even though her die-hard fans praised her for the bold choice, netizens didn't shy away from trolling the diva online. Several memes made fun of the ensemble, and several fashion critics also didn't give their approval to the overall look.
Kristen Stewart
Cannes is known for its outlandish fashion, however, some disappointing looks often make fans scratch their heads. In 2018, actress Kristen Stewart arrived at the premiere of Spike Lee’s Blackkklansman in a silver Chanel Couture. While her outfit would have been perfect for a fun girls' night out, it didn't really get applauses at the prestigious film festival. Netizens had expressed disappointment over how this look turned out.
Deepika Padukone
At 2019 Cannes film festival, actress and fashionista Deepika Padukone opted for a voluminous tulle gown by designer Giambattista Valli in neon green colour. She added a beige hair accessory to the look and kept her makeup on the soft, delicate side. While the actress never fails to make heads turn with her gorgeous looks, she failed to get into the 'best-dressed' list at the 72nd annual Film Festival.
Tilda Swinton
Like every other year, British actress Tilda Swinton brought her patent androgynous style to the red carpet of the Cannes film festival in 2021. Among her many unique looks, these two looks caught the most attention, but for not-so-right reasons. While the baggie shirt and palazzo combo didn't look flattering on her, the other bright pink and orange look seemed a bit off.
Hofit Golan
Cannes regular attendee Hofit Golan opted for a bold black gown for her red carpet look and she paired it with black stiletto heels and diamond-studded jewellery. For this look, she didn't get praises from critics or fashionistas. And, she landed straight into the worst-dressed list.