Bittersweet victory: Green scarves wave as Argentina celebrates legalization of abortion

People took to street to celebrate the legalization of abortion. However, their celebrations soon took a turn of confusion as it was announced the legislation faces an uphill battle in the Senate, which rejected a similar bill two years ago.
Green: The colour of power
Demonstrators were seen wearing green scarves as they took to streets to celebrate. Green scarves have become an emblem for the campaign for legal abortions.
A long wait
The demonstrators had campaigned outside the congress building in Buenos Aires the night before, waiting for the results. The legalisation of this law is important to "guarantee that all women have access to the right to comprehensive health," Center-left President Alberto Fernandez said.
Green vs Blue
While the pro-abortion demonstrators were seen clad in green, the anti-abortion protestors took to streets in blue-coloured clothes to voice their opinion against the popular verdict.
Moving on from 1921
In Argentina, abortion is allowed only in the event of rape or danger to the mother's life, under legislation dating back to 1921. The new legislation will allow abortion until the 14th week of pregnancy. It was passed by 131 votes to 117 with six abstentions.
'Save both lives'
Several Argentina's ministers have drawn examples from the developed countries to advance their argument in favour of legalizing abortions. Locals have adopted the slogans of 'Save both lives' and 'love matters' to lend their support to this historic movement.