/Bitcoin under $70k: 3 urgent moves every investor must make before Monday

If you are over-exposed, your first move is defense. With volatility spiking, "Cash is King." Analysts are advising retail investors to temporarily rotate a portion of their portfolio into stablecoins (USDT/USDC). This is not about exiting the market forever; it is about preserving your "dry powder." If Bitcoin drops to the predicted $50,000 level, you will need this stablecoin reserve to buy back in at the bottom. Action: Review your portfolio allocation; if you are 100 per cent in altcoins, consider moving 20-30 per cent to stablecoins immediately to reduce downside risk.