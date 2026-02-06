/Bitcoin under $70k: 3 urgent moves every investor must make before Monday

The biggest red flag is coming from the ETFs. Over $1.5 Billion has flowed out of US Bitcoin ETFs in the last 48 hours.
Bitcoin has officially entered the "Danger Zone." At 08:30 AM IST today, the price capitulated through the critical $70,000 psychological floor, a level that had acted as a safety net since November 2024. This wasn't a slow drift; it was a violent algorithmic sell-off that triggered millions in automatic liquidations. The breach has invalidated the bullish "Cup and Handle" structure traders were relying on, turning the technical outlook from "buy the dip" to “catch a falling knife.”
The market isn't reacting to bad fundamentals; it is reacting to the fear of a liquidity drought. The nomination of Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve Chair has spooked global risk assets. Warsh is viewed as a “liquidity hawk” an advocate for tightening the Fed's balance sheet and strengthening the Dollar. Investors are pricing in a future where "cheap money" disappears, causing a mass exodus from speculative assets like crypto back into the safety of the US Dollar
If you are over-exposed, your first move is defense. With volatility spiking, "Cash is King." Analysts are advising retail investors to temporarily rotate a portion of their portfolio into stablecoins (USDT/USDC). This is not about exiting the market forever; it is about preserving your "dry powder." If Bitcoin drops to the predicted $50,000 level, you will need this stablecoin reserve to buy back in at the bottom. Action: Review your portfolio allocation; if you are 100 per cent in altcoins, consider moving 20-30 per cent to stablecoins immediately to reduce downside risk.
Don't fight the trend; hedge against it. While Bitcoin bleeds, traditional Gold is surging toward record highs (Rs 2 Lakh/10g in India). The "Smart Money" is currently treating Gold, not Bitcoin, as the true safe haven against the Iran-US geopolitical tension. Action: If your crypto exchange allows it, look for tokenised Gold assets (like PAXG) or diversify your traditional portfolio into Gold ETFs. This provides a counter-balance: if the geopolitical situation worsens over the weekend, your Gold gains can offset your Crypto losses.
Delete your margin positions before the market deletes them for you. Michael Burry’s warning of a "liquidity black hole" specifically targets leveraged traders. The order books are thin below $68,000, meaning a small sell order can cause a massive price drop (flash crash). Action: Check all open positions. If you are using leverage (futures/options), tighten your stop-losses or close the positions entirely. Do not leave high-leverage positions open over the weekend when bank liquidity is offline, as a "Sunday Dump" could wipe out your entire account.
The biggest red flag is coming from the ETFs. Over $1.5 Billion has flowed out of US Bitcoin ETFs in the last 48 hours. This is not retail panic; this is institutional de-risking. When BlackRock and Fidelity clients are selling, it suggests that the "big players" expect the price to go lower. Retail investors should be wary of "buying the dip" until the ETF flows turn positive again.
All eyes are now on the weekly close. If Bitcoin fails to reclaim $68,000 by the time Asian markets open on Monday, technical analysts predict a rapid slide to the $50,000–$52,000 region. The weekend trading session will be thin and volatile. The strategy for the next 48 hours is not “aggression” it is "survival."