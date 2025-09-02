/BTC mining cost: Top 5 most expensive countries to mine one Bitcoin

Bitcoin is trading at $110,384. But its mining costs vary widely based on the estimated electricity cost required for mining. According to Ainvest, the top 10 countries are ranked from the most expensive in terms of electricity cost to mine 1BTC.
Italy is at the top of the global list as the most expensive country to mine one Bitcoin. The estimated cost is around $306,550. The staggering figure is driven by Europe's high electricity tariffs, reliance on imported energy and stringent environmental regulation.
In the Bahamas, one BTC mining costs approximately, $280,000. The nation's dependence on imported fuel has increased, with the per-unit household cost rising to $0.357 per kilowatt-hour (kWh)
Austria is ranked third with the cost at $277,000 per Bitcoin. The country's push for renewable energy and reliance on EU-wide electricity pricing have made mining extremely costly
Mining one Bitcoin in Switzerland costs nearly $236,000, reflecting the premium cost of energy. While the country is pushing for renewable energy, its regulated market keeps the energy prices higher.
Germany is among Europe's costliest mining destinations and is approximately at $163,000 per coin. Germany has shifted away from Nuclear energy recently, and its dependency on renewable energy and natural gas has raised the price of electricity sharply