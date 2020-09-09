Birthday special: Some lesser known facts about Akshay Kumar
One of Bollywood's most celebrated actor Akshay Kumar turned a year older today. On Akshay's 53rd birthday, we bring you some facts you may not know about the actor's life.
Black Belt in Taekwondo
Akshay Kumar is a Black Belt in Taekwondo. The actor learned Muay Thai (martial arts) while working as a chef and waiter in Bangkok. Akshay was interested in martial arts since childhood and began training in class VIII.
Most disciplined actor
Akshay Kumar is one of the most disciplined actors in the film fraternity. Despite having such a packed schedule, the actor wakes up at 5 and have his last meal before sunset. He hates to stay awake at night and hence late night parties as well
Perform his own stunts
A trained martial artist, Akshay Kumar most of the time chooses to perform his own stunts and refuses any body double. In movie 'Khiladi 420', a stunt on top of an aeroplane, in which the face of the performer was not going to be seen and could have easily been performed by a double. Even then the actor insisted on performing it himself.
Khiladi Kumar
Why Akshay Kumar is known as 'Khiladi Kumar' of Bollywood. Akshay's first big break came in the form of the movie Khiladi, the first of a series of movies to capitalise on the Khiladi title. The actor starred in seven films with 'Khiladi' in the title - 'Khiladi', 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Sabse Bada Khiladi', 'Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi', 'International Khiladi', 'Mr and Mrs Khiladi' and 'Khiladi 420'
Worldwide recognition
In 2008, the University of Windsor conferred an honorary Doctorate of Law on Akshay Kumar in recognition of his contribution to Indian cinema.
Worked as a model
Upon his return to Bombay, Akshay Kumar commenced the teaching of martial arts. During this time, the father of one of his students, recommended Kumar into modelling.