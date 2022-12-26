Birthday special: Salman Khan and the controversies he has courted over the years

| Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 11:32 PM IST

Salman Khan is one of the most loved and famous actors in the industry, but other than his blockbuster films, he's known for taking indirect or direct digs at his co-stars, friends from the industry. On his 58th birthday, take a look at his most popular statements that raised many eyebrows: From feeling like a 'raped' woman to calling Katrina Kaif a 'labourer'.

Compared his 'Sultan' training with raped woman

“When I used to walk out of that ring, it used to be actually like a raped woman walking out.” Salman Khan sparked a furious debate thanks to a ‘rape’ comment he made while speaking in the context of his 2016 film, 'Sultan'. During an interview, he compared his exhaustion from a tough physically demanding shooting sequence in the film to a “raped woman”. He later apologized for his statement.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

''Bhansali is surviving in the industry only because of 'Khamoshi' and 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'' Salman Khan and renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali were good friends and together they gave out many hit films like 'Khamoshi', 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' and others.



But relationship between the two friends turned sour during the release of the 2010 film 'Guzaarish'. Later, when Ranveer Singh went to promote his film ‘Bajirao Mastani’, Salman ‘jokingly’ said that Bhansali was still in showbiz only because of his films ‘Khamoshi’ and ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’!

Not even a dog went

''Not even a dog went'' Once, Salman Khan made the ugliest remark on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2010 film 'Guzaarish' which garnered headlines. The movie starring Hrithik Roshan and Salman's ex-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, could not manage to become a hit. Responding to the movie's collection, Khan said, “Arre, koi kutta bhi nahin gaya. (Not even a dog went.)"

I am still a virgin

''I am still a virgin'' Bollywood star Salman Khan is also famously known for his love life. During his appearence on Karan Johar‘s talk show 'Koffee With Karan', Salman Khan said that he was a virgin and that he was saving himself for marriage. That statement stayed in the audience's mind for a very long time.

Called Katrina a labourer

''Katrina is a mazdoor (labourer)'' While Salman Khan was praising Katrina Kaif as the most hardworking woman he has ever met in his life, yet his words landed him in a controversy. Telling more about Kaif's hard work, Salman called her mazdoor’ (labourer). “She is India’s biggest star for you. But according to me, Katrina is a mazdoor (labourer). That is how much she works on herself. You guys have to learn from her.”

