/Birthday special: Prison Playbook to Snowdrop-5 must-watch Jung Hae-in K-dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Jung Hae-in turned 38 on April 1, 2026. The K-drama actor is known for his ability to slip into unconventional roles with ease. Here are five must-watch films and series of Jung Hae-in on OTTs.
One of the most beloved K-drama actors, Jung Hae-in, turned 38 on April 1, 2026. The South Korean heartthrob is known for his ability to slip into unconventional roles with ease. His filmography goes beyond romance, and the actor has also marked his presence in action and psychological genres. Here are five must-watch films and series of Jung Hae-in on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTTs.
Where to watch: Netflix
Released in 2017, this is one of the highest-rated Korean cable dramas. The story follows a star baseball player who ends up in jail and encounters inmates with complex pasts. Jung Hae-in portrays Captain Yoo, a disciplined yet emotionally scarred military officer imprisoned under controversial circumstances.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
This intense action-romance arrived in 2021, and Jung portrays a North Korean agent who unexpectedly falls in love with a university student played by Jisoo. The TV series is set against a political backdrop, and Jung's performance was praised by many.
Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video
This 2018 romance drama is said to be a breakthrough project for the actor. Jung Hae-in featured as Seo Joon-hee opposite Son Ye-jin in a heartfelt love story that follows a woman who falls in love with her best friend’s younger brother.
Where to watch: Netflix
In this series, Jung switches to a darker and hard-hitting narrative from romantic roles. The actor can be seen as a young soldier who is tasked with tracking down military deserters. D.P. explores the harsh realities of South Korea’s mandatory military service.
Where to watch: Netflix
This drama explores relationships, societal expectations, and second chances at love. It was released in 2019, and Jung plays a kind-hearted pharmacist and single father, Yoo Ji-ho, who builds a special bond with a librarian, Jung-in, played by Han Ji-min.