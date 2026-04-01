/Birthday special: Prison Playbook to Snowdrop-5 must-watch Jung Hae-in K-dramas on Netflix, Prime Video and more

One of the most beloved K-drama actors, Jung Hae-in, turned 38 on April 1, 2026. The South Korean heartthrob is known for his ability to slip into unconventional roles with ease. His filmography goes beyond romance, and the actor has also marked his presence in action and psychological genres. Here are five must-watch films and series of Jung Hae-in on Netflix, Prime Video, and other OTTs.