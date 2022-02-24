Birthday Special: From 'Khamoshi' to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', revisiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films

No one does it quite like Sanjay Leela Bhansali(SLB). His cinema weaves passionate dreams into the operatic language, creating a world so beautiful you wish it really existed. In an industry where filmmakers think flying cars and smashing chorus dancers are the acme of aesthetics here is that rare creative genius in the tradition of V Shantaram, Raj Kapoor, Mehboob Khan and Bimal Roy who toils over the frame and every costume of his incandescent heroine as if his life depended on it. As he celebrates his 54th birthday on February 24, he also gears up to release his 10th film, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. A look back at his style of cinema.

Khamoshi: The Musical (1996)

Some say SLB’s first film about the beautiful vulnerable Annie(Manisha Koirala) trying to cope with the possessive demands of her deaf and mute parents(Nana Patekar , Seema Biswas) is still his most honest work. The truth is 'Khamoshi' fell prey to dishonesty when the original tragic ending of Annie’s death had to be changed on distributors' demand. The dark passionate redemptive tale was rejected on the day it was released. Rejection reminds us of Madhuri Dixit and Kajol…they both turned down the lead. Manisha immortalized herself with her porcelain looks and delicately nuanced performance.True to character, Nana had a huge altercations with the director over the role’s interpretation. Salman sportingly slipped into a supporting role, just to give his friend a boost up in his directorial debut.

(Photograph:Twitter)