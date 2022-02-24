Birthday Special: From 'Khamoshi' to 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', revisiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films

No one does it quite like Sanjay Leela Bhansali(SLB). His cinema weaves passionate dreams into the operatic language, creating a world so beautiful you wish it really existed. In an industry where filmmakers think flying cars and smashing chorus dancers are the acme of aesthetics here is that rare creative genius in the tradition of V Shantaram, Raj Kapoor, Mehboob Khan and Bimal Roy who toils over the frame and every costume of his incandescent heroine as if his life depended on it.
As he celebrates his 54th birthday on February 24, he also gears up to release his 10th film, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. A look back at his style of cinema.