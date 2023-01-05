Birthday special: A look at Deepika Padukone's world beyond acting - a producer, investor and an entrepreneur

Deepika Padukone is one of the most loved and successful Bollywood actresses right now. Apart from acting, the 'Chennai Express' actor has made a special place in the hearts of millions for a variety of reasons over the years, whether it was her philanthropic work or seeing her openly talking about her mental health battle and subsequently building a forum for the same. In recent years, the actress even started investing in different startup projects, helping new ideas grow and flourish. As Deepika turns a year older today, let's take a look at what she's been up to outside of acting, from investing in new companies to establishing a skin-care line.



Partnered with Epigamia

Deepika Padukone has not only invested in the flavoured yoghurt Epigamia, a brand of Drum Foods International Pvt Ltd, but she has also partnered with the brand and launched a range of Chocolate Spreads made from Ghee (clarified butter) - the product is made out from Deepika's idea which suggested the company to make something that connects with Deepika's heart and ticks mark on both taste and health.

Bellatrix Aerospace

Not just for the earth but for the universe. In 2019, Deepika Padukone invested in Bellatrix Aerospace, a start-up developed by the Indian Institute of Science (IIS). She backed the Spacetech startup project through her company, KA Enterprises. In 2020, the company was honoured with a national award for its outstanding work. And praising them, proud investor Deepika congratulated the entire team. "Congratulations to @BellatrixAero on winning the National Award! I am truly humbled and honoured to be able to play a small part in India’s contribution to global space technology and innovation as an investor and well-wisher. "#Jai Hind," Deepika wrote on her Instagram stories.

BluSmart

Deepika has actively worked to protect the environment, and in 2019, the 'Pathaan' actress was one of the first investors in an e-mobility startup called BluSmart. The company provided an electric taxi in an affordable price range in the national capital of India, Delhi.

Supertails

In 2022, Deepika Padukone invested in the digital pet care platform Supertails.com. The online platform, which is based in Deepika's hometown of Bengaluru, has been developed to assist pet owners with vet services, nutritious pet food items, and clothes, among other things.

FrontRow

Deepika Padukone, who has followed her passion all her life, invested in a Bangalore-based start-up FrontRow in 2021. The ed-tech startup, which has the tagline "Master your passion by learning from the best," provides special classes from experts and celebrities to help teenagers master their skills in music, acting, cricket, and other things at affordable prices.

Live Love Laugh

Deepika Padukone has always been very vocal about mental health and depression. Time and again, the 'Chennai Express' actress has bravely shared her battle with depression and mental health with the world. After her years-long battle, in the hope of helping others, Padukone founded the 'Live, Love, Laugh' foundation, which helped others who are secretly battling anxiety, depression, and other mental health problems.

After working as an actor for years, Deepika decided to don the hat of a producer. In 2020, the actor backed Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' from her production house KA Entertainment and two years later, she produced her second film '83' starring her husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika Padukone

In December, Deepika Padukone launched her long-awaited skincare line 82°E with the tagline 'Born in India, for the world'. The unique name of the skincare line comes from the idea of the East meeting the West. “Pronounced eighty-two east, our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world,” Deepika wrote in the caption of the video.

