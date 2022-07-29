In pics| Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony

Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 01:02 PM(IST)

After a long wait of four years, the premier quadrennial sporting event of the commonwealth nations is back. Taking place in the city of Birmingham, central England this time around, the 22nd Commonwealth games will witness over 5,000 athletes competing to their humane limits in different sporting events spread across the span of next 11 days. Over 1,800 medals are up for grabs. However, what makes this iteration of the games more special is the fact that there are more medals on the table for women than men, suggesting a change in tide. As for India, it will be a chance for the Indian national women's cricket team to show its talent on the biggest stage as Cricket returns to Commonwealth Games. 

Prince Charles reads a message from Queen Elizabeth II

Britain's Prince Charles who arrived at the Alexander Stadium in the same Aston Martin the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge famously left Buckingham Palace in on their wedding day afterward read a message from Queen Elizabeth II, taken from inside the baton.

(Photograph:AFP)

Passing of the Queen Baton

Batonbearer England's Max Whitlock is lifted to hand the Queen's Baton to Batonbearer President of Commonwealth Games England and former heptathlete Denise Lewis during the opening ceremony.

(Photograph:AFP)

Duran Duran steal the show

English band Duran Duran which was birthed in the city of Birmingham brought the energy to the Commonwealth games stage as the audience went berserk. The band charted their timeless numbers such as Save A Prayer, Planet Earth and Ordinary World as the crowd swooned. 

(Photograph:AFP)

PV Sindhu as the flag bearer for the Indian contingent

In the absence of Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra who had to pull out at the last moment due to an injury, ace shuttler PV Sidhu carried the Indian flag. Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh walked alongside her and led the entire contingent.

(Photograph:AFP)

Fireworks lit up the Birmingham night sky

In what was an exhilarating opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium, fireworks lit up the Birmingham night sky at the end. With the ceremony done and dusted, the focus now shifts on the sporting action that begins from today

(Photograph:AFP)

The Raging Bull

A 10 metre high bull was the centre of attraction at the opening ceremony. The chained bull symbolised the famous strikes of 1910 led by women of the region. These females made the chains and were used in slavery while being enchained themselves. They all went on a strike in demand of better wages and better working conditions. In the picture, Stella, played by performer Lorell Boyce (L) tames the 'Raging bull'.

(Photograph:AFP)

The raising of the flag

The Commonwealth Games Federation flag is raised during the opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022. It signifies that the tournament has officially started.

(Photograph:AFP)

