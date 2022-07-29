In pics| Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony

After a long wait of four years, the premier quadrennial sporting event of the commonwealth nations is back. Taking place in the city of Birmingham, central England this time around, the 22nd Commonwealth games will witness over 5,000 athletes competing to their humane limits in different sporting events spread across the span of next 11 days. Over 1,800 medals are up for grabs. However, what makes this iteration of the games more special is the fact that there are more medals on the table for women than men, suggesting a change in tide. As for India, it will be a chance for the Indian national women's cricket team to show its talent on the biggest stage as Cricket returns to Commonwealth Games.