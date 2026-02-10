/Bird flu transmission to humans is rare: Here are signs and symptoms H5N1 infection

According to the WHO, human infections with avian influenza viruses can cause illness ranging from mild, flu-like symptoms or eye inflammation (conjunctivitis) to severe, acute respiratory disease and death. Gastrointestinal and neurological symptoms have been reported infrequently. Disease severity depends upon many factors, including the virus causing the infection, the nature of exposure, clinical management, laboratory testing, and the characteristics of the infected individual.

Human infections with avian and other zoonotic influenza viruses, though rare, have been reported sporadically. Direct or indirect contact with infected animals represent the primary risk for human infection.