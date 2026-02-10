/Bird flu transmission to humans is rare: Here are signs and symptoms H5N1 infection

India is currently managing avian influenza (H5N1) after states have reported cases and poultry deaths. Amid rising cases, there are growing concerns among poultry farmers and state authorities.
India is currently managing avian influenza (H5N1) after states have reported cases and poultry deaths. The southern state of Andhra Pradesh has issued a warning about the spread of bird flu following nearly 90 avian influenza-related deaths. Amid rising cases, there are growing concerns among poultry farmers and state authorities.
As per news agency PTI, officials confirmed about 40 birds died on Saturday (Feb 7) and 50 deaths were reported on Sunday (Feb 8). Initially, cases were detected in Annamayya district. After which, the Animal Husbandry Department sent out samples from the district for testing of avian influenza. Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh also reported cases.
Earlier in January, authorities in Kerala’s Edakkanam area in Iritty town have confirmed the presence of H5N1 avian influenza. The infection has been identified in crows, officials informed. But no cases have been reported in domestic birds, and no culling is required at this stage, said the district administration.
On February 6, a high alert was issued in Tamil Nadu following the deaths of over 1,500 crows in Adyar, Velachery, and Thiruvanmiyur. Laboratory tests have confirmed the presence of the H5N1 virus. In Kerala, at least 16 locations within the Alappuzha district have been identified, and approximately 41,000 birds have been culled.
According to the WHO, human infections with avian influenza viruses can cause illness ranging from mild, flu-like symptoms or eye inflammation (conjunctivitis) to severe, acute respiratory disease and death. Gastrointestinal and neurological symptoms have been reported infrequently. Disease severity depends upon many factors, including the virus causing the infection, the nature of exposure, clinical management, laboratory testing, and the characteristics of the infected individual.
Human infections with avian and other zoonotic influenza viruses, though rare, have been reported sporadically. Direct or indirect contact with infected animals represent the primary risk for human infection.