LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Biofuel for fighter jets: Can the world’s fastest machines really run green?

Biofuel for fighter jets: Can the world’s fastest machines really run green?

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Jul 12, 2025, 20:33 IST | Updated: Jul 12, 2025, 20:33 IST

In 2010, a US F/A-18 Hornet flew at Mach 1.2 on a blend of 50 per cent camelina-based biofuel and conventional jet fuel. 

Speed and Sustainability
1 / 7
(Photograph: pexels)

Speed and Sustainability

Modern fighter jets can exceed 2,000 km/h, burning tens of thousands of litres of fuel per mission. As militaries face climate targets and fuel price volatility, a crucial question emerges: Can the world’s fastest combat aircraft truly run on biofuel derived from algae, waste oils, or plant biomass? Early tests in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom suggest it is technically possible, yet scaling up from demonstration flights to operational fleets is proving far more complex.

The First Flights
2 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The First Flights

In 2010, a US F/A-18 Hornet flew at Mach 1.2 on a blend of 50 per cent camelina-based biofuel and conventional jet fuel. The US Air Force also tested an A-10 Thunderbolt II on the same blend, reporting no drop in performance. In 2014, the UK’s RAF ran a Tornado GR4 partly on fuel produced from waste, showing that biofuels could match the energy demands of supersonic flight.

Why Biofuel Matters
3 / 7
(Photograph: Lockheed Martin)

Why Biofuel Matters

A single F-35 sortie may burn over 5,600 litres of fuel. Switching to biofuels could reduce life-cycle carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80 per cent, according to the International Air Transport Association. For air forces, biofuels also offer an additional advantage: lowering reliance on imported fossil fuels and improving strategic autonomy.

Performance Challenges
4 / 7
(Photograph: Boeing)

Performance Challenges

Biofuels used in military aviation must meet strict JP-8 standards for energy density, freezing point, and thermal stability. Early trials highlighted material issues, including polymer seal swelling and potential corrosion in fuel systems. Completely replacing fossil fuels will require overcoming these technical barriers to ensure safety and reliability at high speeds and altitudes.

Cost and Supply Limits
5 / 7
(Photograph: US Air Force)

Cost and Supply Limits

In 2023, sustainable aviation fuel cost up to four times more than traditional jet fuel. Global biofuel production still covers less than 0.1 per cent of total aviation demand. Expanding its use will require investment in feedstock production, refining capacity and global supply chains.

Strategic Drivers
6 / 7
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Strategic Drivers

Beyond environmental goals, biofuels help reduce military dependence on geopolitically sensitive oil regions. The US Air Force plans to certify its entire fleet for 50 per cent biofuel blends by 2030. NATO has also launched joint research to ensure biofuel-powered aircraft can operate seamlessly across allied forces.

Future Outlook
7 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Future Outlook

Fighter jets can already fly on biofuel blends, but real challenges remain: cost, scalability and material compatibility. The likely path forward is partial replacement, blending biofuels with conventional fuel to cut emissions while preserving performance. In the push for greener air power, speed alone will not decide the outcome; sustained research, investment and technological innovation will prove essential.

Trending Photo

Love Island: Rules you didn't know contestants have to follow - age limits, no drugs and more!
6

Love Island: Rules you didn't know contestants have to follow - age limits, no drugs and more!

Could drones replace fighter jets in modern warfare?
7

Could drones replace fighter jets in modern warfare?

Biofuel for fighter jets: Can the world’s fastest machines really run green?
7

Biofuel for fighter jets: Can the world’s fastest machines really run green?

From Graham Gooch to Andrew Strauss: 5 batters with most Test runs scored at Lord’s cricket ground, only one active player on list
5

From Graham Gooch to Andrew Strauss: 5 batters with most Test runs scored at Lord’s cricket ground, only one active player on list

Meet seven women who conquered all Grand Slams in Open Era: Serena Williams ranks second. Check who tops the list
7

Meet seven women who conquered all Grand Slams in Open Era: Serena Williams ranks second. Check who tops the list