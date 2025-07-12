/Biofuel for fighter jets: Can the world’s fastest machines really run green?

Modern fighter jets can exceed 2,000 km/h, burning tens of thousands of litres of fuel per mission. As militaries face climate targets and fuel price volatility, a crucial question emerges: Can the world’s fastest combat aircraft truly run on biofuel derived from algae, waste oils, or plant biomass? Early tests in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom suggest it is technically possible, yet scaling up from demonstration flights to operational fleets is proving far more complex.