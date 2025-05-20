LOGIN

Binge Worthy Bliss: 6 Must Watch Indian Web Series Under 10 Episodes

Wion News
Edited By Vanshika
Published: May 20, 2025, 16:20 IST | Updated: May 20, 2025, 16:20 IST

If you are looking for binge-worthy Indian web series with less than 10 episodes to watch in a single night, here are 6 excellent choices across various genres.

Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (SonyLIV)
This critically lauded series chronicles the meteoric rise and downfall of a stockbroker who single-handedly manipulated the Indian stock market in the 1990s. This financial thriller, with its engrossing narrative, brilliant performances, and period accuracy, holds you to your seat from start to finish. (10 episodes)
Delhi Crime (Netflix)
Based on true events, mostly concerning the Nirbhaya case, the Emmy-winning crime drama follows the Delhi Police investigation of the brutal gang rape. Periodic shots give powerful and sensitive depictions of the police trying to deliver justice. (Season 1 has 7 episodes, Season 2 has 5 episodes; you can easily binge Season 1 in a night).
Ghoul (Netflix)
For lovers of horror and psychological thrillers, "Ghoul" will be an apt choice. Set in dystopian India, a mysterious prisoner is brought to a remote military interrogation center, wherein things take a horrific turn as he begins unveiling the deepest fears and secrets of his tormentors. This mini-series is short and sweet, chilling, and effective. (3 episodes)
The Railway Men (Netflix)
Based on true events of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy, this series tells the story of extraordinary heroism exhibited by the Indian Railways employees who put their lives at stake to save others during that terrible night. It is an emotional and inspiring watch. (4 episodes)
Aspirants (YouTube/Amazon Prime Video)
From The Viral Fever (TVF), "Aspirants" follows the lives of three friends who are preparing for the UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) exams in Delhi. It's a relatable and inspiring story about friendship, ambition, and the challenges faced by those chasing their dreams. (5 episodes)
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Netflix)
This chilling documentary series investigates the perplexing and tragic deaths of 11 members of a Delhi family. It delves into the theories and truths surrounding the mass suicide/murder, making for a fascinating and unsettling watch. (3 episodes)

