Binge Worthy Bliss: 6 Must Watch Indian Web Series Under 10 Episodes

Ghoul (Netflix)

For lovers of horror and psychological thrillers, "Ghoul" will be an apt choice. Set in dystopian India, a mysterious prisoner is brought to a remote military interrogation center, wherein things take a horrific turn as he begins unveiling the deepest fears and secrets of his tormentors. This mini-series is short and sweet, chilling, and effective. (3 episodes)