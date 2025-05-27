Published: May 27, 2025, 12:48 IST | Updated: May 27, 2025, 12:49 IST
From Ponman to Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey and more - check some of the best Basil Joseph movies
Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey
Directed by Vipin Das, the movie tackles issues like domestic violence and women empowerment. The black comedy, one of Joseph's best films, tells the story of a young bride struggling to make space for herself in the world where she has been consistently denied respect. She gets married to Rajesh, a male chauvinist, who mocks her in every way possible. How Jaya takes a stand for herself makes the rest of the story.
Ponman
With a complex story and great performances, this Malayalam film has captivated viewers and received rave reviews. Reportedly based on the novel Naalanchu Cheruppaka, the black comedy tells the story of P.P. Ajesh, a middleman for a jewellery syndicate, who gives gold to a bride's family and gets into trouble after finding out that he's not getting anything in return—neither gold nor money.
Jan. E. Man
Written and directed by Chidambaram, the Malayalam-language drama tells the story of Basil Joseph as Joymon, a nurse in Canada, who is badly missing his life in Kerala. However, he decides to celebrate his birthday with his school friends.
Guruvayoorambala Nadayil
Directed by Vipin Das, the 2024 slapstick comedy is an entertaining watch featuring Prithviraj and Basil Joseph. The movie revolves around a young man, who is finally getting married-until something unexpected happens that puts the entire wedding in question.
Enkilum Chandrike
Directed by Adithyan Chandrashekar, this light-hearted entertainer tells the story of a group of Pavi (Suraj Venjaramoodu), Kiran (Basil Joseph), Abhi (Saiju Kurup) and Amal (Aswin Vijayan), who learns that their one friend is getting married after keeping everything a secret. More surprises and chaos follow.