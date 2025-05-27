Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

Directed by Vipin Das, the movie tackles issues like domestic violence and women empowerment. The black comedy, one of Joseph's best films, tells the story of a young bride struggling to make space for herself in the world where she has been consistently denied respect. She gets married to Rajesh, a male chauvinist, who mocks her in every way possible. How Jaya takes a stand for herself makes the rest of the story.